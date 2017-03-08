2 men arrested in theft of 100,000 do...

2 men arrested in theft of 100,000 donated diapers

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: USA Today

Two former employees of a packaging company are facing charges in connection with the theft of 100,000 diapers from the Fox Cities Diaper Bank, police say.

