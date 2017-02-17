Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear open ...

Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear open meetings case

Wednesday Read more: Star Tribune

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is to hear arguments in a case that could give school boards and other governmental bodies a way around the open meetings law. The case up for argument Wednesday focuses on whether meetings of a committee created by employees of the Appleton Area School District to review books for use in a ninth grade class should have been open to the public.

