Weekend Arrest Yields Bags Of Meth Monday, February 20

A 35-year-old Appleton man was arrested Saturday night for outstanding warrants, having a pipe used to smoke meth and bags of meth down his pants, according to police. The Fox Crossing Police Department said after an officer pulled the man over, the officer noticed the man acting strange and moving around.

