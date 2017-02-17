Three accused of attempted robbery in...

Three accused of attempted robbery in armed dispute over car repairs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Three Fox Valley men are accused of attempting to rob an Appleton man during dispute over payment for car repairs. At 12:37 a.m., Appleton Police officers received a 911 call about a disturbance involving a handgun at a home in the 500 block of N. State Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10) Feb 1 Brandala182007 3
News Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09) Jan 30 Captain Phartington 41
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Ex friend of eric 17
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec '16 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 MAGA2016 4
Frankie hallberg Nov '16 Jenifer 1
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Outagamie County was issued at February 27 at 7:05PM CST

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC