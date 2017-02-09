Suspect busted in string of Wisconsin...

Suspect busted in string of Wisconsin tooth-whitener thefts

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Daily Herald

Authorities have arrested and charged a Chicago woman with stealing nearly $18,000 worth of personal care products such as tooth-whitening strips from Green Bay-area stores in one day along last month. WLUK-TV reports that the criminal complaint alleges she stole goods like Crest White strips, Rogaine and Gillette fusion razor blades from several Walgreens and CVS stores in Green Bay, De Pere, Kaukauna, Appleton, Neenah and Oshkosh on Jan. 7. Lt.

