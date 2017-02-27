Manawa cat burglar faces up to 30 yea...

Manawa cat burglar faces up to 30 years for attempted Scheels gun thefts

A Manawa man is charged after police say he broke into the Scheels All Sports store at the Fox River Mall and tried to steal guns. Robert Clark, 21, made his appearance in front of an Outagamie County court commissioner Monday afternoon.

