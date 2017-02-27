Manawa cat burglar faces up to 30 years for attempted Scheels gun thefts
A Manawa man is charged after police say he broke into the Scheels All Sports store at the Fox River Mall and tried to steal guns. Robert Clark, 21, made his appearance in front of an Outagamie County court commissioner Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Brandi S
|19
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan 30
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC