Lawmaker says Gov. Scott Walker owes apology to single parents
A Democratic state representative who was a single parent says Gov. Scott Walker should apologize to Wisconsin's single and unmarried parents for suggesting the key to success in life is getting married before having children. "It is simple: graduate from school, get a job, and wait until you're 21 and married to have a child," the Republican said.
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan 30
|Captain Phartington
|41
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 19
|Ex friend of eric
|17
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
