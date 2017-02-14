Hawkins pleads not guilty to terrorism charge from Fox River Mall evacuation
A man charged with making threats to shoot up the Fox River Mall, prompting an evacuation last December, pleaded not guilty in Outagamie County court. Prosecutors say he made threats about shootings at the mall and an Appleton hotel after a fight with his girlfriend.
