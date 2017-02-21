Gun Pulled During Dispute Over Car Re...

Gun Pulled During Dispute Over Car Repairs Friday, February 17

Friday Feb 17

Three men have been arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a man while they demanded more money for vehicle repair work. Appleton police say they were called to a home in the 500 block of N. State Street just after 12:30 a.m. this morning.

