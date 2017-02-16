Court Safety and Security Conference
A Court Safety and Security Conference will be held March 7-9, 2017 in Appleton, Wis. Organized by the National Criminal Justice Training Center, the event will cover effective strategies and best practices to enhance courthouse security and prevent violence.
