Wisconsin man ordered to trial for 11...

Wisconsin man ordered to trial for 11th drunk driving charge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

A man arrested by Appleton police for his 11th drunk driving offense has been ordered to stand trial. One police officer testified on Wednesday at the preliminary hearing Wednesday for 42-year-old Steven Johnson of Fond du Lac.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec 27 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 MAGA2016 4
Frankie hallberg Nov '16 Jenifer 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) Oct '16 Dank 10
News Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... Oct '16 jeanasp 2
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,781 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC