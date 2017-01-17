WI Self Storage in Appleton Launches ...

WI Self Storage in Appleton Launches Year-Long Food Drive to Feed the 'Hangry'

WI Self Storage in Appleton, Wis., has launched a year-long food drive to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin , the local chapter of Feeding America, a U.S.-based hunger-relief organization. The goal of "Operation Tame the Hangry!" is to acquire 2,017 pounds of donated items by Jan. 1, 2018, according to the operator's blog.

