WI Self Storage in Appleton Launches Year-Long Food Drive to Feed the 'Hangry'

WI Self Storage in Appleton, Wis., has launched a year-long food drive to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin , the local chapter of Feeding America, a U.S.-based hunger-relief organization. The goal of "Operation Tame the Hangry!" is to acquire 2,017 pounds of donated items by Jan. 1, 2018, according to the operator's blog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.