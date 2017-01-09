Officials hold Affordable Care Act discussion in Fox Valley

With majorities in the House, Senate, and soon the Presidency, Republicans in Washington have made it clear that repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act is at the top of their agenda. Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna and county executives from Winnebago and Outagamie counties joined the effort in Appleton Monday spreading the word about the January 15th deadline for those without insurance to enroll through the federal healthcare marketplace.

