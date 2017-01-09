Officials hold Affordable Care Act di...

Officials hold Affordable Care Act discussion in Fox Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

With majorities in the House, Senate, and soon the Presidency, Republicans in Washington have made it clear that repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act is at the top of their agenda. Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna and county executives from Winnebago and Outagamie counties joined the effort in Appleton Monday spreading the word about the January 15th deadline for those without insurance to enroll through the federal healthcare marketplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec 27 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 MAGA2016 4
Frankie hallberg Nov '16 Jenifer 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) Oct '16 Dank 10
News Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou... Oct '16 jeanasp 2
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC