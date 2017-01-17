Northwestern transgender man tries to...

Northwestern transgender man tries to join a sorority

Transgender man at Northwestern tries to join sorority in fear he wouldn't feel comfortable living in a frat house A transgender man studying at Northwestern University tried to join a sorority in fear he wouldn't be comfortable living in a frat house, but was rejected after he wasn't deemed 'fit or eligible'. Adam Davies, from Appleton, Wisconsin, attempted to join one of Northwestern's sororities instead of a men's fraternity because he feared there was a 'possibility of harm'.

