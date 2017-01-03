Menasha teen pulls pellet gun during ...

Menasha teen pulls pellet gun during fight

Appleton police say a Menasha high school student is lucky that he wasn't shot, after pulling a realistic-looking pellet gun during a fight across the street from Appleton West High School. Officer Dave Lund said two groups of students were involved in a fight at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

