Man Arrested in Appleton Thefts
Appleton Police say they arrested a man linked to a series of thefts from unlocked garages and vehicles by following his footprints in the snow. Police say they received at least 12 reports of theft from unlocked cars and garages in the area of S. Telulah Avenue Monday morning.
