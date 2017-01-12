Man Arrested in Appleton Thefts

Man Arrested in Appleton Thefts

Monday Jan 9

Appleton Police say they arrested a man linked to a series of thefts from unlocked garages and vehicles by following his footprints in the snow. Police say they received at least 12 reports of theft from unlocked cars and garages in the area of S. Telulah Avenue Monday morning.

