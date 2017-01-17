Man accused of making threats about Fox River Mall will face trial
The man accused of threatening to shoot up the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute appeared in Outagamie County court Tuesday, and now he's headed to trial. Prosecutors say Hawkins made threats about shootings at the shopping mall and an Appleton hotel after arguing with his girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 19
|Ex friend of eric
|17
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec 27
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec '16
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Dank
|10
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC