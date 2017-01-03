Jean A. Schuchart
Jean Ann Schuchart, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 23. Born Jan. 15, 1928 in Appleton, to Eugene and Anna Walsh, she married Richard Schuchart on Aug. 3, 1959, whom she met while working at Outagamie County Extension.
