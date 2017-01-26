Fight Against Human Trafficking Continues Tuesday, January 24
Many people may not be aware that January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month but that hasn't kept area organizations from doing their part to crack down on the heartbreaking reality that's happening in our own backyards. Outagamie County Human Trafficking Steering Committee says progress is being made with the help of law enforcement and the Sexual Assault Crisis Center in Appleton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
