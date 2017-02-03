Calming Fears Of A Worried Population Monday, January 30
Following President Donald Trump's executive orders this past Wednesday against immigrants, the Mayor of Appleton talked to members of the community affected by the news. Speaking to a full crowd Sunday morning at St. Therese Church, Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna addressed immigration and answered questions about city policies.
