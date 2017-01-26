Brantner To Be Re-Tried in 1990 Murder Monday, January 23
The defense had asked for a ruling that there wasn't enough evidence to warrant a re-trial, but Judge Robert Wirtz denied the motion. Brantner was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Berit Beck.
