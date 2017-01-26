Author to visit Cedarville University -

Author to visit Cedarville University -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

David McGlynn, author and associate professor of English at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., will produce a podcast, teach a master's level course and sign readers' books at Cedarville University Monday, Jan. 23. McGlynn has authored "A Door in the Ocean: A Memoir" and a collection of short stories titled "The End of the Straight and Narrow: Stories." This collection of work won the 2008 Utah Book Award, and it was a finalist for the 2009 Steven Turner Award for Best First Fiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) Jan 19 Ex friend of eric 17
News Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08) Dec 27 CaliforniaBoy 4
News Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08) Dec '16 JPB 9
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 MAGA2016 4
Frankie hallberg Nov '16 Jenifer 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) Oct '16 Dank 10
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC