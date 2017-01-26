Author to visit Cedarville University

David McGlynn, author and associate professor of English at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., will produce a podcast, teach a master's level course and sign readers' books at Cedarville University Monday, Jan. 23. McGlynn has authored "A Door in the Ocean: A Memoir" and a collection of short stories titled "The End of the Straight and Narrow: Stories." This collection of work won the 2008 Utah Book Award, and it was a finalist for the 2009 Steven Turner Award for Best First Fiction.

