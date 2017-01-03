Appleton Police Retrieve Weapons in S...

Appleton Police Retrieve Weapons in Student Disturbance

Friday Jan 6 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Appleton police responded to a call of a gun being displayed during an altercation involving area high school students on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities were called to the 1500 block of Schneider Place around 4 p.m. where students from Appleton were planning on fighting students from Menasha.

