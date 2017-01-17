Affordable Care Sign-ups Hitting Record Highs
Americans are signing up in record numbers for the Affordable Care Act, despite the threat from Congress to repeal it soon. Health and Human Services Regional Director Kathleen Falk was in Appleton this week to get the word out that regardless of what Congress does now, you can still get coverage.
