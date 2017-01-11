Advanced Tig Welding for Tube and Pip...

Advanced Tig Welding for Tube and Pipe Fabrication

The Dynasty 400 and Maxstar 400 TIG welders from Miller Electric include a front-panel memory card data port for the download of software updates and the purchase of product feature expansions. The Dynasty 400 and Maxstar 400 TIG welders from Miller Electric deliver up to 400 amps of output power and exceptional TIG and stick welding performance for pipe and tube fabrication, precision fabrication and exotic material fabrication.

