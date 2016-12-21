Wisconsin mall evacuated due to threa...

Wisconsin mall evacuated due to threats, a day after mall fight spree

Tuesday

A mall near Appleton, Wisconsin, was evacuated on Tuesday as a precaution due to "an unsubstantiated threat," a county official said, adding the incident does not appear to be linked to fights that broke out at several U.S. malls a day earlier. There was a heavy police presence at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, an official with Outagamie County said.

