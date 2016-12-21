Wisconsin mall evacuated due to threats, a day after mall fight spree
A mall near Appleton, Wisconsin, was evacuated on Tuesday as a precaution due to "an unsubstantiated threat," a county official said, adding the incident does not appear to be linked to fights that broke out at several U.S. malls a day earlier. There was a heavy police presence at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, an official with Outagamie County said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|Dec 27
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec 2
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Dank
|10
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou...
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC