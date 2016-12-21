TwinWest hires Shannon Full as president
Full comes to Plymouth-based TwinWest with 16 years of industry experience, with expertise in chamber leadership, economic development, talent solutions and organizational management. She was most recently the president and CEO of the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and Regional Partnership in Appleton, Wis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
