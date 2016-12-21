Tradition continues with Festival of Carols

It is tradition at Goshen College that the first weekend of December, when students are just starting to go crazy from post-Thanksgiving, pre-finals stress, A Festival of Carols comes along, filling the time and hearts of many. A truly collaborative event, Festival of Carols involves almost all of GC's major music ensembles: Women's World Music Choir, Men's Choir, Chamber choir, Symphonic Orchestra, All-Campus Band, a brass ensemble, as well as the community children's choir, Shout For Joy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Goshen College Record.