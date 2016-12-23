The Vikings Are Finally Off Their Plane; Should NFL Move Game Later Tomorrow?
This is the pickle the Vikings Charter is in right now! Patience is more than a word when you have 2 live it! #faith pic.twitter.com/JI3EnGaEBP Amidst a snowy landing in Appleton, Wi., the Vikings' plane skidded off the runway. The players, coaches, other staffers, and various media members were stuck on the plane upwards of five hours after landing.
