Stove in apartment building burns as tenant sleeps
The Appleton Fire Department credits the actions of a passerby for making sure the only consequence of an apartment fire was to turn another bulb red on the fire department's fire safety wreath. The passerby noticed smoke coming from an apartment building on 207 E. Lincoln Street at 2:42 in the morning Sunday.
