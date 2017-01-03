Shallow quake of magnitude 5.8 hits Nevada: USGS
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a series of aftershocks, struck near Nevada's border with California early on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said. The initial quake was recorded 29 km west southwest of the town of Hawthorne at 12:18 a.m. followed by an aftershock of 5.7 magnitude four minutes later near the same location, according to the USGS website.
