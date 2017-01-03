Officials Don't Shy Away From "Sanctu...

Officials Don't Shy Away From "Sanctuary City" Label Wednesday, December 28

Wednesday Dec 28

Appleton has been deemed by the online political journalism site POLITICO as a "sanctuary city" for immigrants, despite the fact Appleton has never so declared itself. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged that one of his top priorities once he takes office will be to cancel federal funding to sanctuary cities.

Appleton, WI

