Officials Don't Shy Away From "Sanctuary City" Label Wednesday, December 28
Appleton has been deemed by the online political journalism site POLITICO as a "sanctuary city" for immigrants, despite the fact Appleton has never so declared itself. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged that one of his top priorities once he takes office will be to cancel federal funding to sanctuary cities.
