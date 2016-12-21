Not so holly, jolly for travelers aff...

Not so holly, jolly for travelers affected by weather

Saturday Dec 24

It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it's likely to cause troublesome travel. A large swath of the Dakotas is under a blizzard warning Sunday and Monday, with the National Weather Service forecasting heavy snow and strong winds.

