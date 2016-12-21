Minnesota Vikings' Team Plane Slides Off Runway
The Minnesota Vikings endured a scary moment on Friday when their team plane slid off the runway while taxiing following a safe landing in Appleton, Wisconsin. "While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck," the team said on their Twitter page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec 2
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Dank
|10
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou...
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|We tell it like it is The Krakow Daily Eagle
|Sep '16
|Lenny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC