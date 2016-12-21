'Handcuff king' Houdini's secrets finally unlocked
Ninety years after his death, the secrets of the world's greatest escape artist, Harry Houdini, have been unlocked in a recently opened Hungarian museum devoted to the Jewish Budapest-born illusionist. Set high in the capital's lofty Castle district, the House of Houdini lifts the veil on the box of tricks used by the famous magician, who lived most of his life in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec 2
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Dank
|10
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou...
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|We tell it like it is The Krakow Daily Eagle
|Sep '16
|Lenny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC