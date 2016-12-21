Drop the puck
The ladies and gentlemen have been skating for a few weeks putting together some nice wins, tough losses and everything in-between. Leading the way in the boys poll is Hudson with Appleton United, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha and Fox Cities in the Top Ten.
