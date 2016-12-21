Coming - and going - on the small screen
The idea of casting Adrien Brody as the legendary magician and escape artist Harry Houdini is an intriguing idea. While Brody doesn't really resemble Houdini, he does have this quirky, crazed look that fits the Houdini persona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec 2
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Dank
|10
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou...
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|We tell it like it is The Krakow Daily Eagle
|Sep '16
|Lenny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC