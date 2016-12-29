Christmas trees stacked at the curb
Christmas is over and some people are wondering what to do with their Christmas trees as they think about taking off the ornaments. About 20 years ago, the City of Appleton realized it could better use its resources if people dropped off their trees at its yard waste site instead of having crews pick them up.
