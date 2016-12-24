Appleton Airport: No injuries after V...

Appleton Airport: No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway

Saturday Dec 24

Players, coaches and staff from the Minnesota Vikings are taken off a plane in small groups at Appleton International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Appleton, Wis. The NFL football team' plane slid off a runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.

Appleton, WI

