Appleton Airport: No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway
Players, coaches and staff from the Minnesota Vikings are taken off a plane in small groups at Appleton International Airport on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Appleton, Wis. The NFL football team' plane slid off a runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four boys arrested in Menasha garage hopping (Jul '08)
|9 hr
|CaliforniaBoy
|4
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec 2
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Dank
|10
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou...
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC