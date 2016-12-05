10 scams to avoid during the holidays
Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://post.cr/2h70Vvr Gift cards are a $100 million business and holiday scammers are seeing an opportunity to make easy money from a customer's purchase. Not only have the scammers sunk to the level of using Santa Claus to rip people off, they've concocted a series of schemes that target everything from gift cards, to charitable giving to cellphone apps and online shopping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoffmaster closing Appleton site, cutting 300 jobs (May '08)
|Dec 2
|JPB
|9
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
|Frankie hallberg
|Nov '16
|Jenifer
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Dank
|10
|Birthday wishes coming in from all over the cou...
|Oct '16
|jeanasp
|2
|We tell it like it is The Krakow Daily Eagle
|Sep '16
|Lenny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC