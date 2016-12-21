Police: Social Media Helped Catch Criminal Monday, November 28

Police in the Fox Valley are crediting social media postings with helping to get a man who has been sentenced to prison for a pair of armed robberies to turn himself in. 42-year-old Justin Posey, formerly of Kaukauna, was convicted of the armed robbery at the Walgreens store on Northland Avenue in Appleton on January 13 .

