Robber becomes friend to gas station clerk
Walker spent three years in prison for robbing Gibson of $198 as she clerked at a Port St. John gas station in 2013, according to Florida Today . He used a broken toy gun, saying now that he needed the money because he was a homeless drug addict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|southerngirl
|1,554,663
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,218
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|zazz
|98,433
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Too Funny
|63,904
|Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07)
|Tue
|hail satan
|4,895
|VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15)
|Jul 3
|algernon-colin007
|3
|Snowbirds causing traffic congestion (Jan '16)
|Jul 2
|Big Joe
|24
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC