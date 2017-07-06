Bacteria shuts down Rock Springs, Ora...

Bacteria shuts down Rock Springs, Orange County officials say

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Rock Springs Run: The crystal-clear waters that bubble from a rock cleft at Kelly Park near Apopka provide a beautiful and cool stream that is a popular spot with tubers and swimmers. Rock Springs Run is part of Kelly Park, the 248-acre Orange County park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apopka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,554,484
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 15 min Murphey_Law 513,218
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,433
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Too Funny 63,904
News Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07) Tue hail satan 4,895
VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15) Jul 3 algernon-colin007 3
News Snowbirds causing traffic congestion (Jan '16) Jul 2 Big Joe 24
See all Apopka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apopka Forum Now

Apopka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Apopka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Apopka, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC