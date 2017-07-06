ACLU sues Miami-Dade over detention of immigrants
Miami-Dade County is violating the U.S. Constitution by detaining people without a warrant to comply with Trump administration immigration policies, the American Civil Liberties Union says in a federal lawsuit. The ACLU and other attorneys sued in Miami on behalf of a Honduran-born U.S. citizen who was held in jail without charges because an immigration officer had requested deportation proceedings.
