Woman found dead near Apopka train tracks, deputies say

Investigators were called to the area of 13th Street and Christiana Avenue just after 4:30 a.m., Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said. Deputies identified the woman as Tina Marie Pocasangre-Lopez, 27. Detectives found no trauma on her body, Tejada-Monforte said.

