Travis Body & Trailer Adds Florida Utility Trailers Inc. to North American Dealer Network
Travis Body & Trailer, Houston, Texas, a manufacturer of aluminum end dump, bottom dump, transfer and specialty dump trailers and bodies, has added Florida Utility Trailers Inc. to its network in North America. Florida Utility Trailers Inc., Apopka, Fla., is a Travis Trailer dealer representing the full Travis Trailer product line.
