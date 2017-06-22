STOP! Apopka renews red-light camera program
Drivers motoring through Apopka must stay vigilant while approaching a red light and should think twice about trying to scoot through on yellow. Despite vocal opposition, Apopka city commissioners voted 3-2 Wednesday night to renew the city's red-light surveillance program for up to five more years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|old_moose
|1,547,681
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|36 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,840
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,187
|The Inspirational Millionaire - An Orlando Risi...
|10 hr
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
|Rising star in the Luxury - High End Market
|10 hr
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Wed
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|King George
|98,415
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC