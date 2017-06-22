STOP! Apopka renews red-light camera ...

STOP! Apopka renews red-light camera program

Drivers motoring through Apopka must stay vigilant while approaching a red light and should think twice about trying to scoot through on yellow. Despite vocal opposition, Apopka city commissioners voted 3-2 Wednesday night to renew the city's red-light surveillance program for up to five more years.

