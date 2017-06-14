Scott to sign pay increases for state...

Scott to sign pay increases for state employees

Scott is scheduled to sign a bill that includes $183 million that will be used to offer varying levels of pay increases for workers. Rank-and-file employees who currently earn $40,000 a year or less will get a $1,400 pay raise, and those earning more than $40,000 will receive a $1,000 raise.

