Scott to sign pay increases for state employees
Scott is scheduled to sign a bill that includes $183 million that will be used to offer varying levels of pay increases for workers. Rank-and-file employees who currently earn $40,000 a year or less will get a $1,400 pay raise, and those earning more than $40,000 will receive a $1,000 raise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,544,079
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|12 min
|Genexlev
|903
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|20 min
|NE Jade
|22
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|35
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Squidy
|63,766
|Do you approve of BUDDY DYER as Mayor? (Nov '11)
|5 hr
|Kevin
|7
|Looking for a black man for fun
|9 hr
|Bbcslut
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC