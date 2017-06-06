Orange County sheriff asks for nearly...

Orange County sheriff asks for nearly $18 million increase to budget

41 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings asked for a nearly $18 million increase to his budget at Tuesday's County Commission meeting, and he joked that there were deputies in the audience there with him for "backup." Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs - referencing the number of deputies at the meeting and the amount of money Demings was asking for - responded with: "I wondered why you had so many, but then I saw the size of your request, and then I realized maybe the entire chamber and building should be full."

