Orange County sheriff asks for nearly $18 million increase to budget

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings asked for a nearly $18 million increase to his budget at Tuesday's County Commission meeting, and he joked that there were deputies in the audience there with him for "backup." Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs - referencing the number of deputies at the meeting and the amount of money Demings was asking for - responded with: "I wondered why you had so many, but then I saw the size of your request, and then I realized maybe the entire chamber and building should be full."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.