Frozen treats that will get you through summer
No Central Florida local or visitor will ever want for frozen treats because our area is well-stocked with cafes that are scooping, scraping and churning out the perfect summer indulgence. Here are just a few of my favorite spots for some melty goodness .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apopka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,547,461
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|Alternate News Ag...
|63,835
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,186
|The Inspirational Millionaire - An Orlando Risi...
|3 hr
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
|Rising star in the Luxury - High End Market
|3 hr
|Inspirationalmill...
|1
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|22 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|King George
|98,415
Find what you want!
Search Apopka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC